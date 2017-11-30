Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged on Her 32nd Birthday!

 Skip Nav
Kaley Cuoco is having the best birthday ever. While celebrating her 32nd birthday on Nov. 30, the Big Bang Theory actress got engaged to her boyfriend-turned-fiancé, Karl Cook.

Kaley's emotional reaction was caught on camera and later shared by Karl on Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, "Well after nearly two years I finally got up the courage to ask her to marry me. This is the best night of my life and I think the video shows it is the best night for Kaley as well." Karl also shared a separate picture of Kaley's stunning pear-shaped engagement ring.

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on

Funny thing is, Karl actually hinted at the proposal that same day. While shopping at Target, Karl snapped a selfie with a giant fake engagement ring and an unamused Kaley. "On my loves birthday I got her everything she has always wanted," he wrote. Adding, "Now judging by her face maybe not." Little did she know . . .

A post shared by Karl Cook (@mrtankcook) on

Image Source: Getty / Todd Williamson
Celebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesKaley Cuoco
