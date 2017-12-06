Kate McKinnon's Spot-On Impression of Gal Gadot Is Absolutely Wonderful

Kate McKinnon is well-known for her incredible celebrity impressions of Hillary Clinton and Ellen DeGeneres, and she just added another celebrity to her list. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live actress talked about having Gal Gadot host the show. Aside from gushing about how amazing the Wonder Woman star is, she also gave a pretty convincing impression of her, adding that "everything she says is like a prophecy." See the hilarious video above.