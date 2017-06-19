 Skip Nav
All of Kate Middleton's Sweetest Mom Moments With Princess Charlotte
All of Kate Middleton's Sweetest Mom Moments With Princess Charlotte

Prince William and Kate Middleton have one precious family. Over the years, the royal couple has shared a handful of memorable moments with their two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. While Will has raked in some adorable dad moments with George, we can't get over Kate's bond with her little girl. Whether she's showing her how to give a royal wave or they're simply enjoying the view from Buckingham Palace, it's clear that Charlotte is her mom's mini me. Check out some of their best moments together here.

Princess Charlotte The British Royals The Royals Celebrity Kids Kate Middleton
