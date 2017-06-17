 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mom? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day
The Royals
The Royal Family Flashes Some Spectacular Smiles at the Trooping the Colour Parade
The Royals
True to Form, Prince George and Princess Charlotte Steal the Spotlight at Trooping the Colour
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 15  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Remember Matching Outfits With Your Mom? So Will Princess Charlotte One Day

The royal family stepped out in style for the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony in London on Saturday, and the second we laid eyes on Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte's matching pink outfits, all we could do was squeal. Perhaps they are big fans of millennial pink, or maybe they just watched Legally Blonde last night, but the mother-daughter duo looked on point. Charlotte, who just turned two years old in May, stuck close to her mom as they waved to onlookers, checked out the parade, and watched the jets from the Royal Air Force. At one point, Kate let Charlotte down to watch the event next to her brother, George, and the two were caught looking a little less than enthused on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Kate gave them one of her famous "get it together" pep talks, and things rolled right along. Matchy-matchy outfits and threats through gritted teeth: royal moms are just like us.

Related
Look Back at Princess Charlotte's Cutest Pictures — So Far!

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Princess CharlotteThe British RoyalsThe RoyalsCelebrity KidsKate Middleton
Join The Conversation
Kate Middleton
How Rich Is Queen Elizabeth and the Rest of the British Royal Family?
by GOBankingRates
What to Wear on 4th of July
Summer
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Best Black Dresses 2017
Shopping
The 22 Best Black Dresses of 2017 Will Leave You Saying, "I Need Them All!"
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Middleton Wearing Pink Alexander McQueen Dress
Kate Middleton
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Kate Middleton's Dress Flying Up Pictures
Kate Middleton
9 Times Kate Middleton's Outfit Was No Match For a Gust of Wind
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds