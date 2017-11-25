 Skip Nav
Katie Cassidy's Tweet About David Cassidy's Death

Katie Cassidy Reveals David Cassidy's Last Words, and It Will Wreck You

Katie Cassidy has broken her silence following David Cassidy's untimely death earlier this week. On Friday, the Arrow actress and daughter of the beloved Partridge Family star thanked fans for sending their well wishes to her family during this difficult time. "Words cant express the solace our family's received from all the love & support during this trying time," Katie tweeted before revealing David's last words. "My father's last words were 'So much wasted time'. This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute....thank you." David's death was revealed to be caused by organ failure. He was 67 years old. Read Katie's full statement about her late father ahead.

