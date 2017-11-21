Beloved Partridge Family Actor David Cassidy Has Died

 Skip Nav
David Cassidy has passed away at the age of 67. According to People, the beloved Partridge Family actor passed away from organ failure on Nov. 21. He was surrounded by his family in Fort Lauderdale, FL, after being hospitalized last week for liver and kidney failure. The '70s heartthrob had been open about his struggle with alcohol and substance abuse in the past.

"On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy," his family said in a statement. "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years."

David is survived by his son, Beau; daughter, Katie; brothers Shaun, Patrick, and Ryan; as well as his stepmother Shirley Jones.

