Katie Holmes Shares an Incredibly Sweet Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise
Katie Holmes Shares an Incredibly Sweet Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes and her daughter, Suri Cruise, really do share a one-of-a-kind bond. While the Ocean's Eight actress has managed to keep the 11-year-old — whose father is Tom Cruise — mostly out of the spotlight, she has also posted a few precious snapshots of their adventures from time to time on social media. Whether they're catching a show in NYC, hanging out on set, or just playing dress-up at home, it's clear that these two share more than just looks.

Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsCelebrity MomsSuri CruiseKatie Holmes
