 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
15 Nostalgic Hollywood Couples to Dress as For Halloween
Tom Hiddleston
Tom Hiddleston Had Us All Feeling Loki at His Latest Premiere
Rihanna
30 Ways You Can Work Like Rihanna on Halloween This Year

Katy Perry Helps Fan Propose at Concert

Relive the Sweet Moment Katy Perry Helped 1 Fan Propose to Her Girlfriend at a Concert

When Katy Perry made a stop during her Witness tour on National Coming Out Day, she had something extra special to do for two lucky fans. The "Swish Swish" singer was performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, when she invited a couple to join her on stage. She told one of them (who was also named Katy, coincidentally), "You said you had a wish. Well, this is a shooting star," while pointing at a glittery star hanging near them. "What's your wish, Katy?" she asked.

The fan responded, "Well, I don't know if you all have seen Becky, but she's pretty even without any makeup on," while looking at her girlfriend in front of the crowd. And that's when she got down on one knee to pop the big question as the audience (and Katy Perry) collectively freaked out over how epic and adorable the proposal was. Of course, Becky said yes!

If you're in need of a heartwarming pick-me-up, watch footage of the sweet proposal in the video below. File this one under videos to watch on a sad, rainy day.

Image Source: Getty / Christopher Polk
Join the conversation
LGBTQ RightsLGBTQKaty Perry
Katy Perry
Have Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Rekindled Their Romance?
by Kelsie Gibson
Sexy Katy Perry Pictures
Katy Perry
See Katy Perry in Various States of Undress
by Brittney Stephens
References in Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Video
Music
Strap Yourselves In: It's Time to Unpack All Those References in Taylor Swift's Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Best Pictures From the 2017 MTV VMAs
Award Season
54 VMAs Photos That Will Put You Smack-Dab in the Middle of the Action
by Brittney Stephens
Katy Perry's Outfits at the MTV VMAs 2017
Katy Perry
Katy Perry Had So Many Outfit Changes at the VMAs, We Lost Count
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds