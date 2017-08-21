 Skip Nav
Katy Perry Pulls Out All the Stops For Her Campy, Star-Studded "Swish Swish" Video

A month after Katy Perry dropped a lyric video for "Swish Swish" starring Brazilian GIF queen and former pop singer Gretchen (née Maria Odete Brito de Miranda), the pop diva released a trailer for her full-length video, which apparently embraces the basketball theme of the song literally and features a ton of eclectic stars. The music video might be a campy take on a basketball game, but it's reminiscent of the star-studded lineup Perry's longtime rival Taylor Swift got together for her elaborate "Bad Blood" video (since "Bad Blood" is a dis track about Perry and "Swish Swish" is about Swift, the move makes perfect sense).

Included in the tease for the music video are Molly Shannon, Terry Crews, Thor Björnsson (aka The Mountain on Game of Thrones), Glee alum Jenna Ushkowitz, Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things fame, the cast of GLOW, Internet star Christine Sydelko, and sportscasters Bill Walton and Rich Eisen. Although she doesn't make an appearance in the clip, Nicki Minaj will apparently pop up as herself (she's featured on the track), and there are rumors that Swift herself might cameo as well. We won't hold our breath.

