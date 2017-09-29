Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"

Even when they're not filming The Americans, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are picture perfect in every way. The couple, who are parents to son Sam (Keri is also mom to daughter Willa and son River from her previous marriage), had a sweet date night on Thursday when they attended the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. While Matthew looked dapper in a black tux, Keri showed off some major leg in a sexy black dress. Aside from being supergiggly as they walked the pink carpet, the pair shared a sweet moment as Matthew playfully fixed Keri's hair in front of the cameras. These two always seem to have the best time together.