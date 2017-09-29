 Skip Nav
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
Celebrity Couples
Kim Kardashian Confirms She's Expecting Third Child With Kanye West
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Celebrities Are Pouring Their Hearts Out For Julia Louis-Dreyfus After Her Cancer Diagnosis
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"

Even when they're not filming The Americans, Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys are picture perfect in every way. The couple, who are parents to son Sam (Keri is also mom to daughter Willa and son River from her previous marriage), had a sweet date night on Thursday when they attended the New York City Ballet's 2017 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. While Matthew looked dapper in a black tux, Keri showed off some major leg in a sexy black dress. Aside from being supergiggly as they walked the pink carpet, the pair shared a sweet moment as Matthew playfully fixed Keri's hair in front of the cameras. These two always seem to have the best time together.

Related
Keri Russell Really Can't Hide Her Smile Around Matthew Rhys

Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys's Sexy Date Night at the Ballet Is "on Pointe"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesMatthew RhysRed CarpetKeri Russell
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Could Start a Fire With Their Sexy Night Out in NYC
by Monica Sisavat
Keri Russell in NYC | Pictures
Keri Russell
13 Times Keri Russell Oozed Cool, Laid-Back City Girl
by Brittney Stephens
Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell at Mother NYC Premiere 2017
Celebrity Couples
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
by Brittney Stephens
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at State Dinner August 2016
Celebrity Couples
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Make a Glamorous Appearance at the White House
by Monica Sisavat
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys at the 2016 Emmys
Award Season
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Look Like an Absolute Dream at the Emmys
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds