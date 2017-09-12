Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Don't Need Fancy Rings to Solidify Their Love

 Skip Nav
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys have been together for a few years now, but they're part of the long list of Hollywood stars who don't feel the need to tie the knot. After meeting on the set of their hit show The Americans, the pair sparked up a romance in 2013 after Keri split from husband Shane Deary. Since then, they've solidified themselves as somewhat of an It New York couple, popping up at events around town and taking family strolls in their borough of Brooklyn. Keri, who shares daughter Willa and son River with Shane, added to her brood when she and Matthew welcomed their first child together, son Sam, in May 2016. Since so many Hollywood marriages end in divorce, it's nice to see couples do away with all that pressure and just be together.

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
