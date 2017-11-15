 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Her Third Child
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA
Celebrity Couples
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Back Together — but Is It a Good Idea?

Is Kim Kardashian's Third Child a Boy or a Girl?

Kim Kardashian Accidentally Reveals the Sex of Her Third Child

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are having another girl! After revealing that she is expecting a third child via surrogate in September, the reality star, who is already mom to North and Saint, accidentally spilled the beans about the sex of her little one during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday. Following her star-studded baby shower, Kim explained that North decided it would be best if they kept all of "Baby Sister's" gifts in her room, before realizing her choice of words.

According to sources close to the couple, their little one should be arriving in January. "Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogacy agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye," an insider told People. "Both of them have been super involved in the process. They want everything to be perfect and for the baby to be extremely healthy. They don't want any complications and Kim is providing an ideal eating regimen and diet so everyone knows what the baby is consuming before it's born." We can't wait for the little one to arrive!

Image Source: Getty / Dimitrios Kambouris
Join the conversation
Celebrity FactsCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesKim KardashianKanye WestCelebrity Pregnancies
The Royals
Why Guessing Will and Kate's New Baby's Name Will Be Way Easier Than You Think
by Marcia Moody
JAY-Z and Kanye West Feud Details
Celebrity Friendships
What Went Wrong? A Timeline of Kanye West and JAY-Z's Drama
by Monica Sisavat
Zoe Saldana's Family Pictures on Instagram
Zoe Saldana
71 Adorable Moments Between Zoe Saldana and Her 3 Kids
by Alessandra Foresto
Where Will the New Royal Baby Be in Line For the Throne?
The Royals
This Royal Rule Will Secure Princess Charlotte's Place in Line For the Throne After Baby No. 3
by Brittney Stephens
Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte | 2017
The Royals
The Best Pictures of Prince George and Princess Charlotte We've Been Blessed With This Year
by Lauren Turner
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds