 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Wrote a Heartfelt, Revealing Letter For Reputation That Is Definitely Worth a Read
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower

Kim Kardashian is ready for baby number three. The 37-year-old reality star, who is reportedly expecting a baby girl via surrogate next month, threw a "Tea for Three"-themed baby shower on Saturday. "OK, guys, my baby shower for baby number three," Kim said in a Snapchat video documenting the event. "It's just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It's so pretty."

Kim's celebrity party guests, including model Chrissy Tiegen and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, were treated to high tea and fun finger foods such as pink doughnuts, cake, and macarons. Kris, Kendall, Kylie, and Khloé were also in attendance, although the latter two showed no signs of their growing baby bumps in any of the photos from the fancy affair.

Twenty-year-old Kylie is reportedly expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, in January, and big sister Khloé is also reportedly pregnant with her first child, a baby boy, with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians will definitely have a lot to celebrate in 2018. Scroll through to see more photos from Kim's glamorous baby shower ahead.

Related
Warning: You're Not Ready For These Adorable Snaps of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Kids
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
See All the Sweet Photos From Kim Kardashian's "Tea For 3" Baby Shower
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
North WestCelebrity FamiliesChrissy TeigenKylie JennerKendall JennerKhloe KardashianKim KardashianCelebrity Pregnancies
Chrissy Teigen
8 Times Chrissy Teigen Nailed the Whole Motherhood Thing in 2017
by Murphy Moroney
Chrissy Teigen Left an Outback Steakhouse Waitress a $1,000 Tip
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen Left an Outback Steakhouse Waitress a $1,000 Tip
by Sen Ayané
Kylie Lip Kit Halloween Costumes
Kylie Jenner
15 Halloween Costumes That Are Really Just an Excuse to Wear Your Kylie Lip Kit
by Kelsey Garcia
Khloe Kardashian Pregnant 2017
Khloe Kardashian
Everything We Know About Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy
by Brittney Stephens
Kylie Jenner Wet Set Highlighter Fall 2017
Kylie Jenner
See Why Kylie Jenner Just Called Her New Highlighter Her "Favorite Thing Ever"
by Alaina Demopoulos
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds