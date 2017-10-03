Kirsten Dunst Stuns as a Bridesmaid in Friend's Wedding Before Her Own Big Day

 Skip Nav
Kirsten Dunst probably spent all of Monday on Pinterest after getting plenty of wedding inspiration over the weekend. The actress, who is engaged to Jesse Plemons, served as a bridesmaid in her best friend Cindy McGee's wedding in Rome on Saturday. Kirsten stunned in a peach dress as she posed for photos with the bride on the streets of Rome. In addition to holding up Cindy's dress, she also shared a few laughs with her fellow bridesmaids before the ceremony. Kirsten and Jesse met on the set of their hit show Fargo, on which they played married high school sweethearts. We can't wait to see their own big day!

