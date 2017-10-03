 Skip Nav
Kirsten Dunst's Bridesmaid Dress Gives Us 1 Major Clue About Her Wedding Gown

Kirsten Dunst looked lovely as she played the part of bridesmaid in one of her best friend's weddings. The star attended the nuptials of friend Cindy McGee and John Manieri in Rome, posing for photos at Sant'Ignazio church, where the ceremony took place. Her tulle, fit-and-flare gown — with its delicate spaghetti straps and modest v-neckline — was a quintessential choice for a bridesmaid, given its powder pink color.

Kirsten accessorized the number appropriately, matching her gemstone earrings to her own stunning engagement ring. Speaking of which, Kirsten is gearing up to get married to Fargo costar Jesse Plemons, and she's already dropped major clues about what she'll wear.

Kirsten plans to work with designers Laura and Kate Mulleavy of Rodarte on her gown, and she recently wore a dress from the fashion house in the exact same shade of pink. That particular number was complete with polka-dot tiers, but we wouldn't be surprised if Kirsten opts for a pretty rose design in a similarly romantic silhouette. Read on to get another look at Kirsten's bridesmaid outfit, and just imagine her own bridal ensemble to come . . .

