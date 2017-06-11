Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unbothered in Miami After "Sugar Mama" Rumors

Following her whirlwind trip to Cannes, Kourtney Kardashian jetted off to Miami for some fun in the sun with her kids and pal Larsa Pippen. On Sunday, the ladies hit the beach to enjoy the warm weather and strut their stuff in sexy one-piece swimsuits. Larsa shared a video of her and Kourtney having lunch on Instagram, writing, "Sugar mama is in town @kourtneykardash," referencing the recent rumors that she's financially supported by the reality TV star.

Larsa is currently in the midst of a divorce from former NBA star Scottie Pippen, and earlier this week, a report surfaced claiming she was "being bankrolled" by Kourtney. Larsa later shot down the ridiculous claims on Instagram with a screenshot of the story, writing, "Where do they get this from!! So false." Kourtney, of course, reacted to the claims in true Kourtney fashion, replying, "Anything for you my boo."