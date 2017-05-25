 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Humor
Jennifer Garner Has Perfected the Art of Drinking Coffee While Wearing a Clown Nose
Nostagia
Taraji P. Henson Looks Like the Long Lost Member of Salt-N-Pepa in This Yearbook Photo
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been flaunting their love in and around Cannes for the better part of the week. On Wednesday, the reality star and her new man, a 23-year-old model, were spotted riding a jet ski and relaxing on a yacht in Antibes before a night out with friends at the Gotha nightclub. The following day, they were joined by Kourtney's sister Kendall Jenner and rapper A$AP Rocky for another day of lounging in barely there bikinis; the 38-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a teeny-tiny pink two-piece, and we got a closer look at Younes's insane body as he showered on board. People reports that Younes is "fun for Kourtney," adding that he is "young, but very responsible." "He doesn't really party," the source adds. "He's very sweet to Kourtney."

Related
Try to Keep Up With Kourtney Kardashian's Hottest Bikini Moments

While Kourtney is living it up with her hot new guy, her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick is also making headlines for his escapades in the South of France. Scott, who shares three children with Kourtney, touched down in Cannes with actress Bella Thorne earlier in the week and was spotted showing some questionable PDA with the 19-year-old Disney Channel star at their Cannes resort. Keep reading to see photos of Younes and Kourtney's fun French adventures.

Related
20 Signs You're the Kourtney Kardashian of Your Friend Group

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Younes BendjimaKourtney Kardashian Bikini PicturesKendall JennerKourtney KardashianCelebrity CouplesBikini
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
The Royals
11 Things You Didn't Know About Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's Royal Relationship
by Brittney Stephens
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in NYC May 2017
Celebrity PDA
by Brittney Stephens
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Hang With Cher at the Promise Premiere
Kourtney Kardashian
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian Hang With Cher at the Promise Premiere
by Ashley Cooke
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian Keeps It 100 With Her Swimsuit Game
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Gigi Hadid's Stephanie Rad Turtleneck
Gigi Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Getting Back Together?
Scott Disick
Are Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Getting Back Together?
by Chinea Rodriguez
Queen Elizabeth II Visiting Manchester Victims in Hospital
Queen Elizabeth II
by Quinn Keaney
Bella Hadid amfAR Gala Dress
Bella Hadid
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Scott Disick Thows a Sweet Pizza Party For His Kids
Scott Disick
Scott Disick Thows a Sweet Pizza Party For His Kids
by Ashley Cooke
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Wedding Facts
Celebrity Couples
16 Facts About Kim and Kanye's Wedding That Will Leave You Dumbfounded
by Quinn Keaney
Laguna Beach and The Hills Stars With Kids
Nostalgia
by Monica Sisavat
Kim Kardashian's Tweets About Vacation April 2017
Kim Kardsahian
Kim Kardashian's Brutally Honest Tweets About Her Vacation Are F*cking Wild
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds