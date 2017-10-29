Kristen Bell, Mother of the Year, Takes One For the Team and Dresses Up as Frozen's Elsa

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on Oct 29, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Celebrities are known for pulling out all the stops when it comes to their Halloween costumes, but this year, it seems Kristen Bell had no choice but to take one for the team and dress up as Elsa from her 2013 film Frozen. On Sunday evening, Kristen posted an Instagram photo of herself looking less than thrilled in her princess costume. "When your daughter demands you BOTH be ELSA for Halloween . . . you GRIN AND FORKING BEAR IT. #halloween," she captioned the snap. To make matters even more hilarious, Elsa isn't even the character Kristen voiced in the film. Elsa is portrayed by Idina Menzel, while Kristen voiced her red-headed sister, Anna.