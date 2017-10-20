 Skip Nav
It Isn't Halloween Yet, but We're Already Blown Away by These Celebrity Costumes

Halloween is still a few days away, but celebrities have already begun getting in on the fun. Vanessa Hudgens kicked things off with her friend by dressing up as characters from The Craft, and Lauren Conrad shortly followed suit by giving Cruella de Vil a run for her money in her DIY getup. But stars aren't the only ones dressing up; their kids are, too! Take a look at some of the best costumes we've already been treated to this year.

