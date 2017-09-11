 Skip Nav
Lenny Kravitz
Just a Ton of Photos of Lenny Kravitz That Will Make You Say "Daaamn!"
Sam Heughan
All the Photos of Sam Heughan and Girlfriend MacKenzie Mauzy We Could Find
Emma Stone
Emma Stone Attends the US Open With Billie Jean King, the Tennis Pro She Plays in Battle of the Sexes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
How Kristen Bell Is Spreading Laughter and Positivity During Hurricane Irma

Kristen Bell is truly a magical human being. After getting stuck in Orlando while filming her movie Like Father during Hurricane Irma, the actress is currently shedding light and positivity in the midst of all the heartbreaking devastation in Florida. Aside from saving Frozen costar Josh Gad's parents and Jennifer Carpenter's 82-year-old grandmother and aunt, the mother of two made her way out to a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter, to perform Disney songs for children and their parents. "When you're #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," she captioned the shot of her on stage. "Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma" She also shared an adorable moment when an elderly man named John serenaded her with a song. Read ahead to see everything else Kristen is doing during this devastating storm.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Hurricane IrmaCelebrity InstagramsKristen Bell
Join The Conversation
Movie Trailers
Bad Moms Christmas Trailer: Booze, Nudity, and a Child Saying "Oh My F*cking God"
by Quinn Keaney
Kristen Bell Throwback Photo With Her Dad 2017
Kristen Bell
Kristen Bell Was an Adorable Little Kid, and We Have the Photo to Prove It
by Monica Sisavat
Kristen Bell's "Tell Me How Long" Music Video
Kristen Bell
I Can't Stop Watching This Bizarre and Beautiful Music Video Kristen Bell Made About Coral
by Quinn Keaney
Kristen Bell Saves Josh Gad's Family From Hurricane Irma
Hurricane Irma
by Terry Carter
Kristen Bell Quotes About Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Split
Celebrity Interviews
Kristen Bell on Anna Faris's Split From Chris Pratt: "It's Really Hard"
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds