How Kristen Bell Is Spreading Laughter and Positivity During Hurricane Irma

Kristen Bell is truly a magical human being. After getting stuck in Orlando while filming her movie Like Father during Hurricane Irma, the actress is currently shedding light and positivity in the midst of all the heartbreaking devastation in Florida. Aside from saving Frozen costar Josh Gad's parents and Jennifer Carpenter's 82-year-old grandmother and aunt, the mother of two made her way out to a local middle school, which is being used as a shelter, to perform Disney songs for children and their parents. "When you're #singinginahurricane, your volunteer back up dancers can & will steal the show," she captioned the shot of her on stage. "Richard and Rebecca everyone! #hurricaneirma" She also shared an adorable moment when an elderly man named John serenaded her with a song. Read ahead to see everything else Kristen is doing during this devastating storm.