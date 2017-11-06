 Skip Nav
Kristen Bell Says Her Kids Walked in on Her Having Sex

Kristen Bell Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Family Moment, and Oh My God

On Friday, Kristen Bell stopped by CBS's The Talk to promote her new film, A Bad Moms Christmas, and hilariously shared her most embarrassing family moment with her children and husband Dax Shepard. "Oh, they've walked in on us having sex," the 37-year-old actress revealed. So how did the Frozen star handle the awkward situation in front of her two daughters, Lincoln and Delta? "Well, we didn't, like, continue," she said. "We sort of just went like, 'Hey, what's up? What do you need? What do you need?' . . . And then we just said, 'Mommy and Daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple of minutes.'" Watch her recall the OMG-worthy moment in the video above.

Join the conversation
Celebrity InterviewsCelebrity CouplesHumorKristen BellDax Shepard
