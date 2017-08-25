 Skip Nav
Celebrity Feuds
How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Victoria's Secret
The Victoria's Secret Angels Sport Assless Chaps For a Photo Shoot — Seriously
The Royals
15 Pictures That Prove Kate and Camilla Cannot Contain Their Laughter Around Each Other
The Royals
10 Times Princess Diana Was the Most Badass Member of the British Royal Family
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Ever Wonder What Kylie Jenner's Nipples Look Like? Wonder No More!

Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to get risque, but she recently graduated from sexy social media pictures to an almost fully nude magazine shoot. The Life of Kylie star graces the pages of V magazine's latest issues, and she leaves very little to the imagination. Kylie, 20, strikes a sultry post in sheer clothing and sparkly makeup. While her older sisters are pros at posing in their birthday suits, Kylie told the magazine that this was her first time taking most of it off. "That was actually my first super nude shoot," she said. "I always post sexy pictures, but have never really gone nude." See the steamy pictures ahead.

Related
44 Times Kylie Jenner's Bikini Body Made You Do a Double Take

Ever Wonder What Kylie Jenner's Nipples Look Like? Wonder No More!
Ever Wonder What Kylie Jenner's Nipples Look Like? Wonder No More!
Ever Wonder What Kylie Jenner's Nipples Look Like? Wonder No More!
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NSFWKylie JennerMagazines
Join The Conversation
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Gets an Adorable Birthday Serenade From Saint West
by Kaitlin Goldin
Kylie Lip Kit Halloween Costumes
Kylie Jenner
15 Halloween Costumes That Are Really Just an Excuse to Wear Your Kylie Lip Kit
by Kelsey Garcia
Kylie and Kendall Jenner Pictures
Celebrity Instagrams
Try Keeping Up With Kylie and Kendall Jenner's Sweetest Sisterhood Moments
by Kelsie Gibson
Kendall Jenner Dress at Kylie Jenner Birthday Party 2017
Summer
If Kendall Jenner's Summer Dress Was in Your Closet, You'd Wear It to Every Party
by Sarah Wasilak
Mara Teigen Looks Like Angelina Jolie
Celebrity Beauty
This Model's Resemblance to Angelina Jolie Will Blow Your Mind
by Emily Orofino
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds