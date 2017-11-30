Lady Gaga in a Bikini in Miami November 2017
Lady Gaga Flashes Her "Peach" (and Possible Engagement Ring!) During a Bikini-Clad Outing
As the temperature cools down this November, Lady Gaga is turning up the heat. The singer, who is reportedly engaged to Christian Carino, recently took a break from her Joanne World Tour in Miami to relax on the beach. Aside from rocking stilettos in the sand, Gaga put her gorgeous figure on full display in a sparkly thong bikini. "Call me Princess Peach 🍑," she captioned the cheeky picture of her staring at the ocean. And her jaw-dropping body wasn't the only thing she gave us a glimpse of! Gaga seemed to give us a peek at her stunning engagement ring as she sported a huge sparkler on that finger!
