 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Lady Gaga Flashes Her "Peach" (and Possible Engagement Ring!) During a Bikini-Clad Outing
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Britney Spears
Britney Spears Gets Adorably Flustered While Getting Caught on the Kiss Cam With Her BF
Cardi B
2017 Was Cardi B's Year, and We Were All Just Living in It 
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Lady Gaga Flashes Her "Peach" (and Possible Engagement Ring!) During a Bikini-Clad Outing

As the temperature cools down this November, Lady Gaga is turning up the heat. The singer, who is reportedly engaged to Christian Carino, recently took a break from her Joanne World Tour in Miami to relax on the beach. Aside from rocking stilettos in the sand, Gaga put her gorgeous figure on full display in a sparkly thong bikini. "Call me Princess Peach 🍑," she captioned the cheeky picture of her staring at the ocean. And her jaw-dropping body wasn't the only thing she gave us a glimpse of! Gaga seemed to give us a peek at her stunning engagement ring as she sported a huge sparkler on that finger!

Related
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity BikiniLady GagaBikini
Lady Gaga
13 Times Lady Gaga Was the Most Fascinating Person in 2017
by Terry Carter
Jennifer Lopez's Best Bikini Pictures
Jennifer Lopez
8 J Lo Bikini Snaps That Are So Hot, You'll Go Running For the AC
by Allie Merriam
Emily Ratajkowski's Leopard-Print Bikini
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Traded in Her Thanksgiving Sweatpants For a Tiny Bikini
by Marina Liao
Lady Gaga's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Soulful AMAs Performance Is What Dreams Are Made Of
by Quinn Keaney
Christian Carino's Age
Lady Gaga
In Case You Were Wondering, Lady Gaga and Christian Carino Do Have a Bit of an Age Difference
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds