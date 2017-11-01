 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Guess It Wasn't Too Late to Say Sorry, Because Justin and Selena May Be Back Together
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton Serves Up Some Serious Fun While Playing Tennis With Kids

Lady Gaga Engaged to Christian Carino

Lady Gaga Is Reportedly Engaged to Christian Carino!

Lady Gaga is getting ready to walk down the aisle. The singer is engaged to boyfriend Christian Carino, Us Weekly reports. According to the publication, the CAA talent agent popped the question over the Summer after he asked Gaga's dad for her hand in marriage. The couple first confirmed their romance in February when they were spotted showing PDA ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show. But don't expect these two lovebirds to rush to the altar. Due to the singer's fibromyalgia, they are currently putting their main focus on her health over wedding planning.

The "Million Reasons" singer was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney before they parted ways in July 2016, after five years of dating. Shortly after their split, Gaga posted a heartfelt note about Taylor calling him her "soulmate" and asking fans to continue rooting for them. While it seems like Gaga has officially moved on with Christian, the former couple has remained amicable exes as they support each others's careers.

Image Source: Getty / Stuart C. Wilson
Join the conversation
Christian CarinoLady GagaCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity Couples
Celebrity Engagements
Celebrities Who Got Engaged at a Young Age
by Sen Ayané
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie GIFs
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Moments That Will Make Your Heart Go Wild(ling)
by Laura Marie Meyers
Engaged Celebrity Couples 2017
Celebrity Engagements
We Already Can't Wait For These Engaged Celebrity Couples to Say "I Do"
by Monica Sisavat
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Out After Getting Engaged
Celebrity Engagements
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Fittingly Step Out in the City of Love After Getting Engaged
by Caitlin Hacker
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Engaged
Celebrity Engagements
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Engaged!
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds