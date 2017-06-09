Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Expecting First Child
Laura Prepon and Ben Foster are expecting a baby girl. The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed the sex of her unborn baby when she stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday. "It's so wonderful. It's such a blessing," she said reflecting on her first pregnancy. "She likes it here — she's already kicking!" The pair first sparked romance rumors when they were spotted out together in NYC back in July 2016, and they got engaged three months later. Over the past few months, the parents-to-be have made a handful of sweet red carpet appearances together, including the premiere of Netflix's Five Came Back in March. Congrats to the happy couple!
Image Source: Getty / Thomas Concordia