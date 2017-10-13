 Skip Nav
Prince Harry
31 Times Prince Harry Was in Uniform and You Got Weak in the Knees
Celebrity Facts
If You're a Libra, You'll Have a Ton of Traits in Common With These 18 Celebrities
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out

Lauren Conrad and Son Liam at Pumpkin Patch 2017

Your Heart Isn't Ready For This Snap of Lauren Conrad's Son at His First Pumpkin Patch

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Lauren Conrad's son, Liam Tell, may only be three months old, but he's already been to his first pumpkin patch. On Thursday, The Hills alum shared a photo of the special moment on Instagram, and between Liam's lamb costume and his adorable facial expression, we can't get enough of him! "This little lamb had his first trip to the pumpkin patch today 🎃" Lauren captioned the shot. We can't wait to see what Lauren dresses him up as for Halloween!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsHalloweenLauren Conrad
Affordable Decor
by Victoria Messina
Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Friendship
Nostalgia
Serious Question: Are Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Still Friends?
by Monica Sisavat
Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Her Kids
Jennifer Lopez
12 Times Jennifer Lopez's Twins Were the Cutest Pair on the Internet
by Celia Fernandez
Nicole Richie's Family Halloween Costumes
Celebrity Kids
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family
by Monica Sisavat
Lauren Conrad's Son Liam Cute Pictures
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Shares a Snuggly Photo With Her "Little Guy," Son Liam
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds