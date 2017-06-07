 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
37 Times Leslie Jones Lost Her Sh*t While Meeting Her Celebrity Idols
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Usher
Usher Teaches His Adorable Son a Little Thing or 2 About Red Carpet Swagger
Celebrity Kids
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 38  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
37 Times Leslie Jones Lost Her Sh*t While Meeting Her Celebrity Idols

Leslie Jones has a selfie with every celebrity on the planet — or so it seems. If you've been keeping up with the Saturday Night Live star, you know how often Leslie shares behind-the-scenes photos of her epic celebrity encounters. The best part about her star-studded selfies is that they're usually perfectly imperfect. Whether someone's head is half cropped out, or the photo is somewhat blurry, we can't help but admire Leslie's unabashed excitement over meeting her celebrity idols. It also proves Leslie gets starstruck just like the rest of us. Read on to see 30-plus times Leslie took selfies with some of your favorite stars, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruno Mars, and Jay Z.

Related
8 Leslie Jones Quotes That Will Make You Wish She Was Your Best Friend

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Leslie JonesCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity TwitterTwitter
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Tweets About Being Latino
Humor
17 Tweets About Growing Up Latinx That'll Have You Nodding So Hard
by Emilia Benton
Ivanka Trump Tweets Support For LGBTQ Community
Ivanka Trump
by Terry Carter
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds