 Skip Nav
Celebrity Couples
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Cars Burglarized 1 Year After Paris Robbery
Celebrity Friendships
Thank God For These Photos of Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's Coffee Date
Harry Styles
I Followed Harry Styles Around the US on Tour, and It's the Best Thing I've Ever Done
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Need Last-Minute Halloween Costume Ideas? Look No Further Than Lili Reinhart's Instagram

As massive fans of Riverdale, we're used to seeing Lili Reinhart as the sweet and bubbly Betty Cooper, but the actress actually has a very dark side . . . well, when it comes to Halloween. If you scroll back through Lili's Instagram, you'll quickly see that she's incredibly talented at creepy and special-effects makeup. From zombies to skeletons to creepy clown monsters, she brings her A game with her costumes every Halloween, and we really can't wait to see what she does this year. If you're in need of some last-minute inspiration for your costume, keep reading to see 25 of Lili's creepy and creative looks over the years.

Related
Excuse Us While We Relish Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart's Adorable Relationship
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Lili ReinhartHalloween Costumes For WomenCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesFallHalloween
Party Planning
No Worms or Eyeballs in This Adults-Only Halloween Menu
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pop Culture Costume Ideas From Celebrities
Halloween
The All-Time Best Celebrities in Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
by Becky Kirsch
Selena Gomez GIFs About Halloween
Halloween
13 Selena Gomez GIFs That Accurately Describe Halloween in Your 20s
by Marina Liao
Chapulin Colorado Costumes
Halloween
10 Chapulín Colorado Halloween Costumes to Bring Out All the Nostalgia
by Emilia Benton
Halloween Tequila Cocktail Recipes
Recipes
9 Spooky Halloween Cocktails Featuring the Most Frightening Spirit: Tequila
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds