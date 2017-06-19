 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Lorde Just Compared Her Friendship With Taylor Swift to an Autoimmune Disease
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is
The Royals
All of Kate Middleton's Sweetest Mom Moments With Princess Charlotte

Lorde Quote About Being Friends With Taylor Swift June 2017

Lorde is known for many things: her insanely catchy lyrics, her "awkward" dance moves, and of course, for being an exclusive member of Taylor Swift's infamous friend group. Even though the Grammy-winning artist has shared a handful of memorable moments with the "Shake It Off" singer over the years, the way she describes their friendship might actually throw you off a bit.

While promoting her album Melodrama, the "Green Light" singer compared their high-class friendship to an autoimmune disease. Yes, really. "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," she explained. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease." Well, there you have it, folks.

Image Source: Getty / ADRIAN SANCHEZ-GONZALEZ
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsLordeCelebrity QuotesCelebrity InterviewsTaylor Swift
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
The Sweet Story of How Sparks Flew the Night George Clooney Met Amal
by Laura Marie Meyers
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Brain Game With Fruit
Facebook
Solve the Brain-Teaser That Is Driving People on Facebook Insane
by Kelsey Garcia
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds