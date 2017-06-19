Lorde Just Compared Her Friendship With Taylor Swift to an Autoimmune Disease

Lorde is known for many things: her insanely catchy lyrics, her "awkward" dance moves, and of course, for being an exclusive member of Taylor Swift's infamous friend group. Even though the Grammy-winning artist has shared a handful of memorable moments with the "Shake It Off" singer over the years, the way she describes their friendship might actually throw you off a bit.

While promoting her album Melodrama, the "Green Light" singer compared their high-class friendship to an autoimmune disease. Yes, really. "It's like having a friend with very specific allergies," she explained. "There are certain places you can't go together. Certain things you can't do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It's like having a friend with an autoimmune disease." Well, there you have it, folks.