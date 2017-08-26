20 Timeless Photos of Lucille Ball That Prove She'll Always Be an Icon

When you think of the glitz and glamour of Hollywood's golden era, you probably think of Lucille Ball. The actress was best known for her starring role on the iconic TV show I Love Lucy alongside her real-life husband, Desi Arnaz, but she was so much more than that. In addition to being remarkably beautiful, Lucy was incredibly fierce and determined in a time when those qualities weren't as welcomed in women.

She grew up in Jamestown, NY, before fleeing to the city to chase her dreams of performing. She eventually settled in California, where she became a star. Lucy was a boss (albeit sometimes hard to work with), never took no for an answer, and wanted things done her way. She helped pave the way for women in Hollywood and is still such a resilient and positive force in Hollywood (and comedy) today, more than 28 years after her death. Keep reading to see some of her most iconic moments.