9 Things to Know About Fan-Favorite Riverdale Star Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine Petsch has quickly become one of Riverdale's biggest breakout stars, and it's not hard to see why. Not only is she an insanely talented actress, but she also leads a pretty interesting life. Did you know she's never had ice cream before? Or that she actually read for Betty? While she's definitely not a mean girl like Cheryl Blossom, there's one thing she has in common with her fan-favorite character: she is the ultimate cool girl. See even more fun facts about the 23-year-old ahead.