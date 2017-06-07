 Skip Nav
Cue the Nostalgia! Mae Whitman Congratulates George Clooney on Welcoming Twins

Fans of the '90s romantic comedy One Fine Day will definitely appreciate the sweet shout out actress Mae Whitman gave to George Clooney this week. Back in 1996, Clooney melted hearts when he played Mae's charming dad in the movie, which also starred Michelle Pfeiffer. (Note: If you haven't seen this movie, you should, because it's a gem.) This week, following news that he and Amal welcomed twins on Tuesday, Mae took to Twitter to share her best wishes. Alongside an adorable picture, she wrote, "Hey congrats george on our new additions to the family love your OG babykid."

Bestill our nostalgic hearts.

Image Source: Everett Collection
One Fine DayNostalgiaCelebrity KidsMae WhitmanGeorge ClooneyMovies
