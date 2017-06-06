 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
The Royals
7 Causes That Were Near and Dear to Princess Diana's Heart
Celebrity Kids
10 Stars Celebrating Their Very First Father's Day This Year

George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins 2017

George and Amal Clooney Welcome Twins!

George and Amal Clooney are officially parents! The couple, who got married in September 2014, welcomed twins Ella and Alexander Clooney, a girl and a boy, on Tuesday morning. "Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine," the actor's publicist Stan Rosenfield said in a statement, jokingly adding, "George is sedated and should recover in a few days." Thankfully, the pair didn't name their newborns "Casa" and "Amigos" after George's Casamigos tequila brand, which he recently joked that Amal had forbidden him to do.

Related
24 Times George and Amal Clooney Looked Madly in Love

News of Amal's pregnancy first broke in February when The Talk host Julie Chen confirmed to the audience that the pair were expecting. Aside from receiving overwhelming support from their celebrity friends, George's mother revealed the sexes of their twins when she adorably spilled the beans during an interview with Vogue. Congrats to the happy couple!

Image Source: Getty / Stephanie Cardinale
Join the conversation
Amal ClooneyCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesGeorge ClooneyCelebrity Pregnancies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Father's Day Gifts 2017
Father's Day
by Krista Jones
Tattoo Regret Stories
Humor
by Nicole Yi
Love Lessons For Women
Relationships
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds