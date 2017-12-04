Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey Has Found Her Tree, So We Can All Start Celebrating Now

We can always count on Mariah Carey to spread the holiday cheer, and this year is no different. Over the weekend, the singer and her 6-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, set out to find the perfect Christmas tree in NYC, and she documented their entire adventure on Instagram. In a video clip showing Mariah's boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, stringing lights on their tree, Mariah explained that they usually wait until they arrive in Aspen, CO, to begin their holiday celebrations but that they decided to get an early start this year. Between the family's cute tree photo and Mariah's love for the holidays, there's a reason she's been crowned the Queen of Christmas.