Nobody Does Christmas Quite Like Mariah Carey

It's no secret that Mariah Carey is one of Hollywood's most glamorous moms, so the fact that she is also the Queen of Christmas should come as no surprise to you. Whether she's celebrating with her family in Aspen, performing at an annual tree lighting, or belting out a holiday pop classic, there's no denying Mariah's Christmas slaying abilities.

The singer took the stage at her second annual "All I Want For Christmas Is You" concert at the Beacon Theatre in New York in 2015.
In 2015, her children, Monroe and Moroccan, wrote letters to Santa Claus.
She performed "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside Santa Claus at NBC's tree lighting at Rockefeller Center in NYC in 2012.
Her family's holiday card in 2012.
In 2010, a pregnant Mariah performed "Oh Santa" and "All I Want For Christmas Is You" at Disney's Magic Kindgom in Florida.
The singer belted out her holiday singles at the Beacon Theater in NYC in 2014.
Snoopy guest-starred in her music video for "When Christmas Comes" with John Legend in 2011.
Mariah snapped a supersexy snap in front of her festive tree in 2013.
Mariah hung out with real reindeer in Aspen in 2014.
In 2013, Mariah and her family jetted off to Aspen for their annual trip.
She had Santa Claus surprise her children in bed in 2013.
Her children, Monroe and Moroccan, celebrated their first Christmas in 2011.
She received the biggest holiday card from her fans in 2011.
She got in the holiday spirit and wore a Hello Kitty onesie in 2015.
In 2013, Mariah Carey took the stage at the 81st annual tree lighting ceremony at the Rockefeller Center in NYC.
