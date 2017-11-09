Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy Look Cute, Cute, Cute Together at an NYC Event

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy showed off their cute chemistry while attending the Minnie Muse blog relaunch in NYC on Tuesday night. The couple cuddled up and made silly facial expressions as they made their way around the event, which also brought out Mary-Kate's sister Ashley. The twins were photographed mingling with guests and posing with fashion blogger Colby Jordan. We don't often get to see Mary-Kate and Olivier's sweet bond since they tied the knot in November 2015, but most recently, they stepped out for the New York Academy of Art's Take Home a Nude art party and auction and posed hand in hand on the red carpet.