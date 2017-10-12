 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
23 Dreamy Photos of JFK and Jackie Kennedy's Fairy-Tale Romance
Celebrity Facts
12 Major Tragedies That Befell the Kennedys
The Royals
The Line of Succession to the British Throne Has More People Than You May Have Thought
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy

Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy put their love on display when they attended the New York Academy of Art's Take Home a Nude art party and auction on Wednesday. The notoriously private couple, who are celebrating their second wedding anniversary in November, made a rare joint appearance as they posed for photographers. The 48-year-old was dressed up in a gray suit, while the 31-year-old fashion designer wore a stylish black coat with white velcro sneakers. While they only snapped a few photos before heading inside, they did show sweet PDA as Oliver held Mary-Kate's hand.

Related
7 Facts About Mary-Kate Olsen and Olivier Sarkozy's Under-the-Radar Romance
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Mary-Kate Olsen Makes an Incredibly Rare Appearance With Husband Olivier Sarkozy
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Olivier SarkozyCelebrity PDACelebrity CouplesMary-Kate Olsen
Wilmer Valderrama
A Look at Wilmer Valderrama's (Long) Dating History
by Celia Fernandez
Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Holding Hands in NYC 2017
Celebrity PDA
Stranger Things' Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Finally Go Public With Their Romance
by Monica Sisavat
Best Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Pictures 2017
Celebrity PDA
Every Romantic Moment Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Shared This Year
by Monica Sisavat
Elvis and Priscilla Presley Pictures
Nostalgia
17 Photos of Elvis and Priscilla Presley That Will Have You Humming "Love Me Tender"
by Brittney Stephens
Barack and Michelle Obama Cute Couple Pictures
Celebrity PDA
44 Photos of Barack and Michelle Obama's Cutest Moments as America's Former First Couple
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds