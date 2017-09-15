 Skip Nav
Tom Hardy
16 Pictures of Tom Hardy Smouldering in Black and White
Jennifer Aniston
28 Award Show Moments That Will Make You Miss the Cast of Friends
Amy Winehouse
Better Times: Amy Winehouse's 25 Most Memorable Moments
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell hit the red carpet together for the premiere of Mother! in NYC on Wednesday night. Things started out totally normal — the couple flashed smiles while posing for photos with other guests — but then Matthew decided it was time for a costume change. The Americans actor then took off his shirt in order to swap with another guest, who was sporting a t-shirt in support of the People's Climate March in Washington DC in April. Matthew's antics seemed to simultaneously delight and embarrass Keri, who couldn't stop cracking up. We have to say, though . . . Matthew looks pretty damn good without a shirt on! Check out all the fun photos.

Related
If Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Don't Get These Photos Framed, We Will

Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesMatthew RhysRed CarpetKeri RussellShirtless
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Could Start a Fire With Their Sexy Night Out in NYC
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Selena's Husband, Chris Perez?
Celebrity Couples
A Look at the Man Selena Quintanilla Left Behind
by Celia Fernandez
Are Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Married?
Celebrity Couples
Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys Have Been Partners in Crime For More Than 3 Years Now
by Caitlin Hacker
Kit Harington Shirtless Pictures
Kit Harington
12 Times Kit Harington Went Shirtless and Made You Feel Like You Won the Game of Thrones
by Monica Sisavat
Keri Russell Matthew Rhys Welcome First Child
Celebrity Kids
Keri Russell Reveals the Name and Sex of Her Newborn Baby With Matthew Rhys
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds