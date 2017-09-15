Matthew Rhys Took Off His Shirt on the Red Carpet, Much to the Delight of Keri Russell

Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell hit the red carpet together for the premiere of Mother! in NYC on Wednesday night. Things started out totally normal — the couple flashed smiles while posing for photos with other guests — but then Matthew decided it was time for a costume change. The Americans actor then took off his shirt in order to swap with another guest, who was sporting a t-shirt in support of the People's Climate March in Washington DC in April. Matthew's antics seemed to simultaneously delight and embarrass Keri, who couldn't stop cracking up. We have to say, though . . . Matthew looks pretty damn good without a shirt on! Check out all the fun photos.