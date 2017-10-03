The Mean Girls Cast Reunites to Help Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

 Skip Nav
On Oct. 3, the cast of Mean Girls joined forces to do good. As part of Mean Girls Day, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathan Bennett reunited in an effort to raise funds for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting through their GoFundMe initiative, Mean Girls For Las Vegas. "We know fetch is never going to happen, but we can make this happen," Lacey says in the video. Even though Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams are visibly missing from the video, we love that the cast is using their star power for good.

