The Mean Girls Cast Reunites to Help Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

"On #October3rd, he asked me to help." #MeanGirls

Please help the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas at https://t.co/YMwEV1SDsL pic.twitter.com/OhXNSMvCYC — Jonathan Bennett (@JonathanBennett) October 3, 2017

On Oct. 3, the cast of Mean Girls joined forces to do good. As part of Mean Girls Day, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Daniel Franzese, and Jonathan Bennett reunited in an effort to raise funds for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting through their GoFundMe initiative, Mean Girls For Las Vegas. "We know fetch is never going to happen, but we can make this happen," Lacey says in the video. Even though Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams are visibly missing from the video, we love that the cast is using their star power for good.