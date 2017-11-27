 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement News Has the Internet Royally Freaking Out

After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement! And in true internet fashion, the tweets are already pouring in. Some social media users are sharing the loss of having to kiss goodbye their Prince Harry fairy tale, while others couldn't be happier for the royal couple. Press play on "Someday My Prince Will Come," and read on for the best reactions so far.

Image Source: Getty / Michael Buckner
The British RoyalsRoyal FamilyThe RoyalsRoyalsMeghan MarkleSocial MediaPrince Harry
