Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Engagement News Has the Internet Royally Freaking Out

After months of speculation, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their engagement! And in true internet fashion, the tweets are already pouring in. Some social media users are sharing the loss of having to kiss goodbye their Prince Harry fairy tale, while others couldn't be happier for the royal couple. Press play on "Someday My Prince Will Come," and read on for the best reactions so far.



Realising you will now never get to marry Prince Harry, despite it being your dream since you were 8 pic.twitter.com/fcYmGKpNxp — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) November 27, 2017





Prince Harry is marrying Meghan Markle? pic.twitter.com/nBxKViE3Lw — Ashlee E L Roberts (@LoloUnplugged) November 27, 2017





Congratulations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who have just announced their engagement. Spare a thought for Mike Ross.#RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/mA6gM4apti — Sheharyar Khan (@iSheharyar) November 27, 2017





While I'm a Royal Family obsessive, I bloody love a Royal Wedding!!

And Prince Harry is the best of them. pic.twitter.com/vIMyZGKtaD — Michelle Benson (@michelleb822) November 27, 2017





low key me pretending that I'm going to be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O9ywCe7sXB — Felix (@MrFelixRac) November 27, 2017





The Royal family's entire reputation is currently riding on one fact alone: will we get the day off work? — polly curtis (@pollycurtis) November 27, 2017





Black Twitter when Prince Harry announced the engagement pic.twitter.com/I4ub7WL9pF — Babs (@Babs_SP) November 27, 2017





"Can you imagine Trump's tweets when he'll see us at Prince Harry's wedding?" pic.twitter.com/TVJezvlY4U — BWD 🤢 (@IrisRimon) November 27, 2017





The world: Prince Harry is going to marry Meghan Markle!

The UK: ...Do we get the day off? pic.twitter.com/0UBYCIV8bf — Mark Lankester (@markrlankester) November 27, 2017





We got us a Black princess ya'll. You really can't tell me a damn thing for the rest of the day because it won't matter. Shout out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Their wedding will be my Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/WmBnGm5AuZ — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) November 27, 2017





I want to send Prince Harry and Meghan a present for pushing you know who out of the news this morning. — ProfB (@AntheaButler) November 27, 2017



