Meryl Streep Issues Statement About Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Assault Claims: "I'm Appalled"

Meryl Streep is just one of the many stars in Hollywood speaking out against film producer Harvey Weinstein following his multiple sexual assault allegations. The Oscar-winning actress, who has worked on countless Weinstein Company productions over the years, issued a statement on Monday condemning Harvey's "inexcusable" behavior while also championing the "intrepid" women who decided to speak up. See her full statement below:

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.

One thing can be clarified. Not everybody knew. Harvey supported the work fiercely, was exasperating but respectful with me in our working relationship, and with many others with whom he worked professionally. I didn't know about these other offenses: I did not know about his financial settlements with actresses and colleagues; I did not know about his having meetings in his hotel room, his bathroom, or other inappropriate, coercive acts. And if everybody knew, I don't believe that all the investigative reporters in the entertainment and the hard news media would have neglected for decades to write about it.

The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."