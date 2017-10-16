Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Debut Bands on Their Ring Fingers Amid Wedding Reports

Following reports that Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander tied the knot over the weekend, the couple were spotted wearing bands on their ring fingers while hanging out with their friends and family at Xarcu restaurant in Ibiza, Spain, on Sunday. Michael and Alicia appeared to be in good spirits as they flashed big smiles and showed sweet PDA while mingling with their guests.



32 Ways Michael Fassbender Puts the Sex in Sexy Related

The two first got together while shooting The Light Between Oceans in 2014, and even though they rarely step out together, we've been lucky enough to get a few peeks of their romance on red carpets and at award shows. Congrats to Alicia and Michael!