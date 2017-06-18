 Skip Nav
Michelle Obama Wishes Barack Obama Happy Father's Day 2017

Michelle Obama's Father's Day Message to Barack Will Make You Weep Happy Tears

‪Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you.‬

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Michelle Obama took time out of her blissful vacation with Barack to send him a Happy Father's Day message that had everyone on the internet weeping — happy tears, of course. "Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they'll always be your little girls. We love you," the former First Lady wrote on Instagram along with a throwback photo of Barack and their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

Of course, Barack being the great man he is, had the perfect response to Michelle's sweet shout out. Read what Barack had to say about being a proud dad ahead, then check out all of his cutest moments with Sasha and Malia over the years.

