Barack and Michelle Obama Continue Their Permanent Vacation With a Romantic Stop in Italy

Is anyone having more fun than Barack and Michelle Obama post-presidency. On Saturday, Michelle was spotted doing some sightseeing in Montalcino, Italy, with a few friends (and Secret Service personnel). The former first lady looked casual and chic in white jeans and a striped one-shoulder Teija top, and was all smiles while walking the streets and waving to onlookers. As Michelle got in some girl time, Barack hit the links and was seen playing a round of golf at the Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco. The following day, Barack and Michelle met up for another round of sightseeing fun, this time at the five-star Borgo Finocchieto estate in Tuscany; the adorable couple cuddled up while their friend snapped pictures of them — between the scenery and those smiles, we're sure the photos came out beautifully.

Both Michelle and Barack have settled nicely into their permanent vacation since leaving the White House in January. Between the two of them, they've taken trips to Hawaii, the US Virgin Islands, NYC, and Tahiti. During their time in Italy, Barack is reportedly set to meet with Matteo Renzi, the former Italian prime minister, and he and Michelle will also do some relaxing in Florence and Siena.

