 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance
The Royals
All the Best Photos From Pippa Middleton's Stunning Wedding
Award Season
38 Billboard Music Awards Moments You Definitely Didn't See on TV
Diddy
Notorious B.I.G. Gets a Heartfelt Tribute From His Handsome Son, C.J. Wallace
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You Better Believe Liam Hemsworth Was There For Miley's BBMAs Performance

Miley Cyrus had the support of her family and fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday. Aside from goofing off with her sister and mom in the audience, she also shared a sweet moment with Liam backstage. Seeing that she sang her hit "Malibu" — which is about their rekindled romance — during the show, it makes her emotional performance even more tear-inducing knowing that he was watching backstage.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FamiliesAward SeasonLiam HemsworthCelebrity CouplesMiley CyrusBillboard Music Awards
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Miley Cyrus and Vanessa Hudgens at Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
Facebook
See Why This Woman's Facebook Rant About Baby Plans Has Gone Viral
by Rebecca Gruber
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak's Cutest Pictures
Jim Parsons
You'll Believe in Fate After Finding Out How Jim Parsons and His Husband First Met
by Monica Sisavat
Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston Pictures
Eva Longoria
by Alessandra Foresto
Justin Timberlake Mother's Day Message to Jessica Biel 2017
Celebrity Kids
Justin Timberlake Gushes About Jessica Biel on Mother's Day: "I Marvel at You"
by Kelsie Gibson
How Did Jensen Ackles and Danneel Harris Meet?
Celebrity Couples
Jensen Ackles Has Fate to Thank For Bringing Him and Danneel Harris Together
by Monica Sisavat
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
John Legend Performing at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards
John Legend
Watching John Legend Sing With Florida Georgia Line Is a "Surefire" Way to Get Emotional
by Maggie Pehanick
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds