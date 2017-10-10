Miley Cyrus Casually Does a Split in the Middle of Her Lip Sync Battle With Jimmy Fallon

Miley Cyrus knows how to steal the show. Following her emotional Tom Petty cover and her tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims during her week-long residency on The Tonight Show, the "Malibu" singer ended things on a high note on Friday by competing against Jimmy Fallon in a lip sync battle. While the host certainly brought in a few laughs with his ventriloquist-inspired performance of "Issues" by Julia Michaels, it was Miley who really wowed the audience with her acrobatics as she lip synced Portugal the Man's "Feel It Still." Seriously, her effortless split will make your jaw drop to the floor.