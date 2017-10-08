Miley Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus's Bond Is Undeniable During This Sweet Tom Petty Tribute

Once again, Miley Cyrus is moving us to tears with her beautiful voice. In honor of Tom Petty, who passed away at the age of 66 this week, the pop star performed another gorgeous rendition of his 1994 hit, "Wildflowers." She hit The Tonight Show stage on Thursday with her famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and in addition to putting their own country spin on the track, the father-daughter duo shared a sweet moment as they embraced in a hug at the end. If her incredible vocals give you goosebumps, be sure to check out her chilling cover of Dido's "No Freedom" with Adam Sandler, which they did in honor of the Las Vegas shooting victims.

