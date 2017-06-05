Nick Carter as a Dad Will Only Carry Your Boy Band Crush Into Adulthood

If you've been a fan of the Backstreet Boys since they first burst onto the scene in the '90s, then you've probably been in love with Nick Carter since then. Between his blond hair, wickedly cute smile, and singing "Am I sexual?" on the band's hit "Everybody," Nick is what boy band crushes are made of. And any true BSB fan knows that you don't just grow out of our childhood crush . . . you grow up with it. Thankfully, the boys are still together and currently crushing their Las Vegas residency, but Nick, 37, is also now a husband and father. The "19 in 99" singer married fitness trainer Lauren Kitt in 2014, and the two welcomed their first child, son Odin, in April 2016. Thankfully, the couple share adorable family moments on social media, but be warned — seeing Nick as a dad will only make you love him more.