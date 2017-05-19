 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
12 Moments From MTV's Newlyweds That We're Still Laughing at Over a Decade Later
Prince William
The Heartbreaking Thing Prince William Told Diana After She Lost Her Title in the Divorce
Pippa Middleton
7 Men Who Romanced Pippa Middleton Before Her Fiancé Put a Ring on It
Taylor Swift
4 People Who Gave Taylor Swift a Taste of Her Own Medicine — and 2 More Who Probably Will
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
12 Moments From MTV's Newlyweds That We're Still Laughing at Over a Decade Later

By far, 2003 was a big year. Lance Armstrong won his fifth Tour De France, Americans tried to rename "French Fries" to "Freedom Fries," and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was published. Oh, and MTV also released one of the greatest reality TV treasures of all time: Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The show followed the lives of newlywed singers Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson between 2003 and 2005, and although some episodes consisted entirely of Nick cleaning the pool while Jessica talked on the phone and bought expensive underwear, it was also full of iconic lines courtesy of the "With You" singer that went down in TV history. Let the nostalgia begin!

Related
Throwback Thursday: Nick and Jessica's Wedding Edition

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostalgiaCelebrity CouplesReality TVNick LacheyJessica SimpsonTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
All the Bachelor and Bachelorette Couples Who Are Still Married
by Maggie Pehanick
Luis Miguel TV Show Details
Latina Entertainment
by Celia Fernandez
Jenni Rivera's Family's Reality Show Announcement
TV
Jenni Rivera's Family Lands a New NBC Universo Reality Show
by Macy Daniela Martin
Survivor
Survivor Contestant Zeke Smith Outed as Transgender by Fellow Castaway Jeff Varner
by Quinn Keaney
Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston Pictures
Eva Longoria
by Alessandra Foresto
Celebrity Birth Year Tattoos
Beauty Trends
by Perri Konecky
Sci-Fi Dine-In at Walt Disney World Hollywood Studios
Family Travel
by Brinton Parker
Grey's Anatomy Season 13 Finale Recap
Grey's Anatomy
by Stacey Nguyen
7-Year-Old Boy Has His Own Recycling Company
Little Kids
7-Year-Old With His Own Recycling Company Is the Environmental Hero We Need
by Victoria Messina
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Details
Netflix
Netflix's The Dark Crystal Reboot Will Make You Long For Your Childhood
by Maggie Pehanick
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Cute Instagram Posts
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
Which Britney Spears Songs Are About Justin Timberlake?
Nostalgia
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds