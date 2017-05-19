12 Moments From MTV's Newlyweds That We're Still Laughing at Over a Decade Later

By far, 2003 was a big year. Lance Armstrong won his fifth Tour De France, Americans tried to rename "French Fries" to "Freedom Fries," and Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix was published. Oh, and MTV also released one of the greatest reality TV treasures of all time: Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. The show followed the lives of newlywed singers Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson between 2003 and 2005, and although some episodes consisted entirely of Nick cleaning the pool while Jessica talked on the phone and bought expensive underwear, it was also full of iconic lines courtesy of the "With You" singer that went down in TV history. Let the nostalgia begin!