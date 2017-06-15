Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson Wedding Details
Nick and Jessica Didn't Live Happily Ever After, but Their Wedding Was Still a Fairy Tale
Image Source: Getty / Giulio Marcocchi
Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson spared no expense for their romantic wedding in 2002. The picture-perfect couple, who first met in 1998, participated in a traditional Christian wedding at a church in Jessica's native Texas. Not only did the pop singers incorporate music for their big day by serenading each other with songs they wrote, but they eventually shared the special moment with their fans. They televised their wedding on VH1's All Access Celebrity Weddings special in 2003 and included footage of the entire wedding on an episode of their MTV reality show, Newlyweds, as well as on a DVD that was part of Jessica's 2004 rerelease of her album In This Skin. Even though they got divorced four years after saying "I do," their nuptials will always hold a special place in our nostalgic hearts. Read on for every detail about their ceremony and reception.
- They didn't let bad weather rain on their parade. Despite a little bit of rain, the couple said "I do" in front of 350 guests at the Riverbend Church in Austin, TX, on Oct. 26, 2002, during a 40-minute ceremony.
- Jessica arrived in a limousine. The bride arrived in a 1937 Cadillac limousine with her mother, Tina, and sister, Ashlee, by her side.
- The church was covered in pink rose petals and candles. With the help of celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, the couple made sure their special day felt like a real-life fairy tale. The church was covered with hundreds of candles and pink roses as her dad, Joe, walked her down the rose-covered aisle.
- Jessica wore a custom-made gown by Vera Wang. Jessica donned a white strapless beaded gown by Vera Wang. She paired her gorgeous veil with an 11-carat Harry Winston pave diamond headband, while her hair, which was styled by Ken Paves, was pinned back on each side with vintage Van Cleef & Arpels brooches.
- 98 Degrees serenaded Jessica at the altar. Of course, Nick's bandmates made a special cameo for his big day. During the ceremony, the group performed their hit "My Everything" for the bride.
Image Source: Getty / Michael Caulfield Archive
- Jessica's childhood friend officiated the ceremony. Jessica's friend, Brian Buchek, helped the duo tie the knot. The couple's mothers also played a special role in the ceremony as they each lit a unity candle together, signaling the merge between their two families.
- They spared no expense for the reception. Aside from filling the Barton Creek Resort & Spa ballroom with an estimated 30,000 roses, the two went all out for the lavish menu. Dinner included Maine lobster bisque, spinach salad, and Southern crab cakes, while dessert included a five-tier cake, a carrot cake, a red velvet cake, a pound cake, and a chocolate groom's cake decorated with a Cincinnati bear claw representing Nick's favorite team.
- Their first dance was to "Crazy Love." The couple shared their first dance to "Crazy Love" by Neil McCoy, played by Grammy Award-winning record producer Walter Afanasieff on the piano.
- They wrote songs for each other. During their reception, the two serenaded each other with songs they wrote. Nick sang "My Everything," which 98 Degrees performed at the altar, while Jessica sang, "My Love." Guests were given CD recordings of the songs as wedding favors.
- They honeymooned in Fiji. Following the wedding, the couple jetted off to Fiji for a romantic tropical getaway at Turtle Island.